Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.54 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.