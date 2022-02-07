Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

