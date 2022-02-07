FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 6,724.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

