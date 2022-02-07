FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,587,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

