FourThought Financial LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $68.08.

