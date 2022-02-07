Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 318,708 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $243,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $54.99 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.