Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,485 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $181,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

