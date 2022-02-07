Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 693,503 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 125.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $208,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.23. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.88 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

