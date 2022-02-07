Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 860,817 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $234,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

