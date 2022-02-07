Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,080,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $188,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057,909 shares of company stock worth $734,821,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.