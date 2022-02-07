Franklin Resources Inc. Has $195.13 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $195,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in Fortis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 90,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,261,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

