freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Raised to €27.50 at Citigroup

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

