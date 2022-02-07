Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $171,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Freshpet stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

