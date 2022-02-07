frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in frontdoor by 33.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 153.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in frontdoor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,371. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

