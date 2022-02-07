Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.04 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,382,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,160,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.