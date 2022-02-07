Fundamenta Market Capitalization Hits $180,892.57 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $180,892.57 and $3,376.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.90 or 0.07135435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,638.82 or 0.99837078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,216,987 coins and its circulating supply is 913,732 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

