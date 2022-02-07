Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $52.43 million and $4.05 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,871.57 or 0.99889225 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,822,524 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

