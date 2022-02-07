FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 174,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FutureFuel by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 149,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

