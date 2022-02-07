FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

FANG opened at $132.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

