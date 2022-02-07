FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $8.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

