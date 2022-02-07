FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

CS stock opened at C$5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$6.83.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

