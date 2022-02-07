FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TKO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.82 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,743,278.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,089.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock worth $1,942,868.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

