FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

