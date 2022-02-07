FY2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATA. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.20.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$25.37 and a one year high of C$53.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

