FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.81.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.11. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.