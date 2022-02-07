Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.47 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

