Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in IES by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

