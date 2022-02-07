Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 617.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACA opened at $9.72 on Monday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

