Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $223,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,223,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.