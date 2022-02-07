Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $165,000 Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

