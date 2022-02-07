Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 358 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

