Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 89,785 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

