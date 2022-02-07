Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner stock opened at $294.64 on Monday. Gartner has a one year low of $162.57 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.73. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,101 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

