Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

GTES stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

