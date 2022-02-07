Geeq Price Up 15.1% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $298,767.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

