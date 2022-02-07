General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $157.11 and a 1 year high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

