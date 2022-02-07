General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

