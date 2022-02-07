Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

