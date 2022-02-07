Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $537.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 537 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 544 ($7.31), with a volume of 9388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548 ($7.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 740 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 708 ($9.52) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 36.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 587.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 646.62.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

