Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 607,451 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $61,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

IGT opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

