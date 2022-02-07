Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.66 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $58,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $46.61 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

