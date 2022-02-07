Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.65 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $60,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.