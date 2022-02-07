Geode Capital Management LLC Has $63.51 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $63,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $2,262,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 466,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after buying an additional 1,135,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.