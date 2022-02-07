Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

