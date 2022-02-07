Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $62,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

