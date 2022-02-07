Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.