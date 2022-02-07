Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 480

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.45) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 449.13 ($6.04).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 405.55 ($5.45) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 260.15 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.69). The stock has a market cap of £53.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 382.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.40.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.