GoByte (GBX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,670.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $200,027.84 and $3,670.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

