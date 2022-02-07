Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. 6,096,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 416,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 541,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

