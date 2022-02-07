Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 916,189 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Affimed by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Affimed by 39.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affimed by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $382.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

